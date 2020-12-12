Snowfall, rains shut highways, Mughal road in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link of the territory with the rest of world, was closed due to snowfall, landslides and shooting stones at several places.

The highway was blocked due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel and landslides and shooting stones at several places along the thoroughfare.

Official sources said that the Srinagar-Leh and Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Poonch district, also remained closed. Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving snowfall and rains since Friday night. Plains of Srinagar and other parts also received season’s first snowfall.

Like this: Like Loading...