World must take notice of hr abuses in IIOJK: Speakers

London, December 12 (KMS): The Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, organised a webinar to seek the world attention towards the rising human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The conference was chaired by Raja Fahim Kayani, President of TeK, UK, and moderated by Uzma Rasool from London.

On the occasion, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan, said that the world must take notice of the human rights abuses by Indian troops in IIOJK. He emphasised that individuals and organisations should vehemently raise the Kashmir dispute at every global forum to stop India from the genocide of Kashmiris.

He said, now India is grabbing the land and demolishing the homes of nomads in IIOJK which shows how swiftly the Indian government is working to follow the pattern of Israel in the occupied territory. Such acts from the Modi government may put the whole peace of South Asia at stake, he added.

Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, thanked the TeK and commented that it was one of the oldest organisations of UK and had been working tirelessly to highlight the sufferings of the people of IIOJK at international level for the last four decades.

He congratulated Fahim Kayani for organising such a successful Kashmir conference. Kayani is a pioneer of Kashmir virtual diplomacy highlighting that he was the first to initiate online conferences when the pandemic broke out, he added.

The Punjab Governor said, Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani and assured the people of IIOJK that Pakistan will continue to support them in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Steve Baker, Member of British Parliament (MP), analysed the complex geopolitical situation in the region and said that the world must settle the Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people. The Kashmiris’ sufferings must come to an end, he maintained.

Afzal Khan, MP, on the occasion said, more delay in the settlement of Kashmir dispute will heighten tension in the region. He also referred to the recent EU DisifoLab report that has exposed a network of fake NGOs acting as an Indian propaganda tool.

“People of Kashmir must be given their right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations and more delay in the plebiscite is injustice with people of Kashmir,” he added.

Muhammad Yasin, MP, said that India should respect the UN resolutions and immediately conduct a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to end the sufferings of the Kashmiri people and let them decide their future.

Phillip Bennion, a former Member of European Parliament (MEP), said, it is now the duty and responsibility of the world to honour and respect the human rights of Kashmiri people who are fighting for their political rights.

Raja Fahim Kayani said that India is violating the basic rights in IIOJK to strengthen its illegal occupation that needs the global attention on a humanitarian basis.

Like this: Like Loading...