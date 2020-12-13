Boat carrying BJP activists capsizes in Dal Lake

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): A boat carrying BJP activists capsized in Dal Lake, Srinagar, during an election rally led by party leaders, among others including Anurag Thakur and Tarun Chugh.
The party had organised a boat rally in Dal Lake and one of the boats carrying several activists capsized near Ghat No.17 adjacent to Chaar Chinary. However, all were rescued immediately.
As a precautionary measure, those who fell in the water body were given medical attention. Besides Anurag Thakur, who is also BJP’s DDC poll in-charge for IIOJK and BJP National Secretary Chugh, the rally was attended by Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP’s national spokesperson and some local leaders including Sofi Yousuf and Altaf Thakur.