Archive: Current Month

December 2020
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Boat carrying BJP activists capsizes in Dal Lake

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): A boat carrying BJP activists capsized in Dal Lake, Srinagar, during an election rally led by party leaders, among others including Anurag Thakur and Tarun Chugh.

The party had organised a boat rally in Dal Lake and one of the boats carrying several activists capsized near Ghat No.17 adjacent to Chaar Chinary. However, all were rescued immediately.

As a precautionary measure, those who fell in the water body were given medical attention. Besides Anurag Thakur, who is also BJP’s DDC poll in-charge for IIOJK and BJP National Secretary Chugh, the rally was attended by Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP’s national spokesperson and some local leaders including Sofi Yousuf and Altaf Thakur.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: