Families of 3 men held in Delhi hold demo at BJP rally in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, family members of the three Kashmiris who were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police a few days ago in a false case, held a protest demonstration at BJP’s public rally in Budgam urging the authorities to release their innocent kin.

The BJP General Secretary, Tarun Chugh and party’s spokesman, Shahnawaz Hussain were also present when the families appeared in the rally.

The family members, mostly women, assembled at the rally and raised slogans – “we want justice”, “our sons are innocents”- seeking the release of the trio.

“The Delhi Police can verify the records of all the three persons through the police and other government agencies. They are not involved in any illegal activities,” they said in front of BJP’s top leadership. They said the Delhi Police Special Cell has implicated them in a false case without justifying their involvement in any illegal activity.

The protesting family members said, they want the higher-ups to intervene in the matter to secure the release of their kin.

Shabbir Ahmed Gojri, Reyaz Ahmed Rather, and Muhammad Ayub Pathan, all residents of Budgam district of the territory were arrested on December 7, along with two Sikhs in New Delhi.

Ever since the trio was arrested, their families have been protesting in Srinagar seeking immediate release of their kin. On Friday, braving rain and cold, the families assembled in Press Enclave, Srinagar, saying that Delhi Police like in past have enacted a drama and implicated their loved ones in a fabricated case.

