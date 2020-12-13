Human rights in IIOJK under 3-pronged attack

Rich tributes paid to Sufi Akbar, Shams-Ul-Haq

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has said that over one million Indian troops are deployed in cities, towns and villages to brutally suppress Kashmiri people, pro-freedom leaders and human rights activists.

TeH spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, said, the plight has deepened for Kashmiris on an unprecedented scale since 5th of August 2019 illegal measures by Modi-led fascist Indian government. He said, Kashmiri people of all age groups, especially youth, are the worst victims of Indian state terrorism.

Hurriyat leaders Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui and Shabbir Ahmed Dar in their statements in Srinagar paid rich tributes to Mahaz-e-Azadi founder, Sufi Mohammad Akbar and renowned Islamic scholar Shams-ul-Haq on their anniversaries. They said that living nations do not forget their brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the collective cause of their people.

Human rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a media interview in Srinagar deplored the Nov 27 merciless mass beating in Aban Shah, Srinagar, and the murder of three cousins by Indian troops with impunity in Shopian. A former professor of law and noted political commentator, Sheikh Showkat Hussain, spoke of a three-pronged attack on human rights by the Modi regime in Kashmir, which includes abolition of degree course on human rights at Kashmir University, de facto disbanding of Human Rights Commission and punishing of human rights organizations and activists. The rights activists said that the people of Kashmir had not even an iota of trust on the Indian government and its institutions and added that no victim of Aban Shah, Srinagar, mass torture filed a complaint with the police, as they believe none would be punished.

Meanwhile, family members of three Kashmiris who were arrested by the Delhi Police a few days ago in a false case held a protest demonstration during a BJP’s rally in Budgam urging the authorities to release their innocent kin. The family members, mostly women raised slogans – “we want justice” and “our sons are innocent”. Shabbir Ahmed Gojri, Reyaz Ahmed Rather, and Muhammad Ayub Pathan, all residents of Budgam district, were arrested along with two Sikhs on December 7 in New Delhi.

Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Sopore, Tangmarg, Kulgam and areas of Poonch district.

Two civilians identified as Bilal Ahmad and Shakir Ahmad Malik were injured after unknown men lobbed a grenade on a police post near bus stand in Sopore area of Baramulla district. KMS

