Jammu, December 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces have launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Poonch district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the CASO has been launched in villages along Mughal Road in Surankote sub-division in the district.

Officials said that there were reports of suspected movement in areas along Mughal Road after which Indian army and police launched searches in Poshana and Dugran areas.

