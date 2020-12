Jammu, December 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Poonch district.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Dugran along the Mughal road in Poonch district on Sunday.

The operation was underway till filing of the report. More details are awaited.

