JKPA aghast over grim rights situation in IIOJK

Jammu, December 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) Aquib Wani has said that human rights situation is deteriorating with each passing day as Kashmiris witness fake encounters, thrashing, killings and detentions under notorious laws on daily basis.

Addressing a function in Jammu held in connection with grim human rights situation in IIOJK, Aquib Wani criticized the world community for keeping silence over Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

He further said that rights like liberty, equality, free speech and right to life are violated ruthlessly and since decades Kashmir has been witnessing mass rapes, unmarked graves, half widows, orphans, pellet victims, human shields, mass killings and arson while the territory has become an example of how ruthlessly human rights are violated with impunity.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Shafiq Rahman, Amir Chaudhry, Aziz Khan and others.

