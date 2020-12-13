PDD lineman electrocuted to death in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Power Development Department lineman was electrocuted to death after receiving an electric shock while repairing a faulty line in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

An official said that the lineman died of electric shock on duty in Naad area of Machil.

“The deceased, identified as Muhammad Rafiq Wani, son of Muhammad Sabir of Naad, Machil was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the official said.

