Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two civilians were injured after unknown men lobbed a grenade in Baramulla district.

The grenade attack took place in Sopore area of the district.

An official said that two civilians, identified as Bilal Ahmad and Shakir Ahmad Malik, both residents of Sopore, were injured when a grenade was lobbed on a police post near bus stand in Sopore town.

