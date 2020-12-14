Constable killed in Srinagar attack

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unknown gunmen shot to death a special police officer deployed for the security of a PDP leader in Srinagar district.

The attackers fired on Constable Manzoor Ahmad, the PSO of PDP leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmad in Natipora area of the district, leaving him in pool of blood. He was shifted to SMHS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Indian troops have cordoned off whole area and conducted house-to-house search operations.

