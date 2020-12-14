Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities arrested Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam in Srinagar, today.

The authorities raided the house of Mushtaq in Batamaloo in Srinagar and lodged him in Kothibagh police, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Chairman, Mushtaq-ul-Islam.

Terming the arrest as an act of political Vendetta, he said that pro-freedom leaders and activists cannot be coerced to surrender their will to fight illegal occupation and subjugation of New Delhi.

“These acts of high-handedness will only strengthen our resolve and determination to fight for our just cause which is an internationally recognised dispute.

Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui hailed the determination of thousands of political prisoners languishing in jails in and outside the occupied territory.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement expressed profound grief over the death of party activist, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, a resident of Reshi Mohalla, Islamabad. He breathed his last on Friday evening.

Like this: Like Loading...