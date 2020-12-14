IIOJK doctor tops three super-specialty exams

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mohsin Raj Mantoo, a 29-year-old doctor, has topped all three Super Specialty examinations in AIIMS, NEET and PGI.

The 29-year-old doctor of Islamabad district studied medicine from Government Medical College, Srinagar in 2010, where he again proved to be a topper of his MBBS batch.

“My MD finished in July, 2020. After a brief preparation period of three months, I appeared in Super Specialty exams in NEET, AIIMS and PGI. My choice for Super Specialty was Cardiology,” he said in an interview.

He topped all the Super Specialty exams.

He credits his parents and wife for his achievements. “My father and mother have always been supportive and encouraging of my career choices. Besides, my wife, who is also a doctor has been my push factor. It’s the support of each other which keeps us going,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...