Mercury drops from minus 7.6 ℃ to minus 17.6 ℃ in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the temperature dropped further as Drass town recorded minus 17.6 degree Celsius and Gulmarg ski resort recorded minus 7.6 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded 0.1, Pahalgam minus 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 7.6 degree as minimum temperature on Sunday, the weather department said.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 13.8, Kargil minus 12.6 and Drass minus 17.6 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

Drass is the second coldest inhabited place in the world where the minimum temperature dropped to minus 60 degree Celsius in January 1995.

Jammu recorded 9.2, Katra 9.5, Batote 1.8, Banihal 2.0 and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 degrees as minimum temperatures.

The 40-day period of harsh winter cold known locally in Kashmir as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts on January 21 and will end on January 31.

