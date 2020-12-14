Modi regime out to kill every Kashmiri: APHC

Grisly dance of death, destruction continues in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called upon the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and international human rights organizations to impress upon the Modi-led fascist Indian government to stop human rights violations against Kashmiri people.

APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that nocturnal raids, arrest of youth and vandalism by Indian troops during the frequent crackdown operations had made the life of Kashmiri people a hell. He said that India was committing crimes against humanity and its forces were hell-bent upon killing every Kashmiri in the occupied territory. However, he hoped that the Kashmiris would thwart New Delhi’s evil designs with unity.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, the grisly dance of death and destruction continues unabated in the occupied territory. It made a mention of the killing of two more Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Poonch district, last night and said that more than 250 people have been killed by the occupational forces this year, so far. Every killing, the report adds, instills new vigour in Kashmiris’ quest for freedom.

Indian authorities arrested senior resistance leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, today, and lodged him in Kothibagh police station.

Unknown gunmen shot dead a special police officer deployed on the security of a PDP leader in Natipora area of Srinagar. The troops cordoned off whole area and conducted house-to-house search operations.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum visited the graveyard of martyr Burhan Wani in Pulwama and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

On the other hand, Beverly Hill, who works for human rights especially for women rights in the United States, through a letter to former US presidential candidate and newly elected Congress representative, Allred Collin drew his attention towards the widespread human rights violations in IIOJK. She also sought Allred Collin’s role in preventing US gun manufacturing company, Sig Sauer, from selling automatic weapons to India, saying that Washington must not aid India in bloodily suppressing Kashmiris. Beverly Hill said that these US-made weapons would exclusively equip Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles which have long, documented records of war crimes and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

