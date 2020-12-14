Rich tributes paid to sofi Muhammad Akbar

Islamabad, December 14 (KMS): Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah has paid rich tributes his party founder, Sofi Muhammad Akbar on his 33rd death anniversary. He had passed away on December 14, 1987.

Muzaffar Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Sofi Muhammad Akbar had rejected Indian hegemony and illegal occupation and formed Mahaz-e-Azadi to carry forward the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

He had rejected all the incentives and visited every nook and corner of the territory and united the Kashmiri people for liberation of Kashmir. He said that the amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people bring peace in the region.

He also paid tributes to other martyrs of Kashmir and reiterated to continue freedom struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

