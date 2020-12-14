UN urged to intervene for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has urged the United Nations and other world major powers to intervene for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

JKYSF Spokesman Shafiq Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir wanted cordial relations between Pakistan and India which was possible after the amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The spokesman while denouncing the continued harassment, arrest and anti-Kashmir designs of Modi regime asked New Delhi to give up its oppressive policies towards Kashmir, and pave the way for settlement of the dispute in its historical perspective. He reiterated to continue freedom struggle till its logical conclusion

Meanwhile, a JKYSF delegation visited to the garveyard of martyr Burhan Wani in Pulwama and paid tributes to him and other martyrs of Kashmir.

Another delegation visited the families of illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists Merajudin War, Gulzar Ahmad and Hayat Ahmad Butt in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the families.

