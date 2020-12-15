Aasiya Andrabi facing serious health issue in jail: Untoo

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Syeda Aasiya Andrabi languishing in Indian jail for the past four years.

Mohammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Aasiya Andrabi who is currently imprisoned in New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail is undergoing mental and physical trauma. She has developed many serious ailments while the authorities have denied basic health facilities to the detained Kashmiri woman leader.

He said that Aasiya Andrabi has developed severe breathing problem and is on ventilator. Being asthmatic patient, he said, she needed medical care. He said that the ill-treatment meted out to all those booked under false charges is a matter of serious concern and urged human rights organizations to raise their voice against cruel methods being employed by India against Kashmiri prisoners.

“We are putting on record that if any untoward happens to Aasiya, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and other Kashmiri political detainees in Tihar jail, India will have to be held responsible for it.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League visited Tiken area of Pulwama and expressed sympathy with those whose houses were damaged by Indian troops during a recent cordon and search operation in the area. The delegation was comprising of Javaid Ahmad, Zubair Ahmad, Yasir Ahmad, Sheezanul Islam and Riyaz Ahmad Dar. The members while expressing sympathy with the house owners said that New Delhi has to accept the ground realities and resolve the Kashmir issue politically. A meaningful and sustained dialogue is the way forward to stop further bloodshed and destruction, the delegation added.

The delegation Later visited Inder, Pulwama where they expressed solidarity with the family members of freedom activist Zahoor Ahmad, whose wife left for heavenly abode 3 days ago.

