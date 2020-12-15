Anti-CAA protests begin in Assam again

Guwahati, December 15 (KMS): Fresh agitation against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), also known as anti-Muslim Act, has been launched by 18 organisations in Assam, demanding repeal of the legislation and release of jailed leaders.

Protest rallies were taken out across the Indian state by the organisations, including Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Lachit Sena, besides students and youth organisations of ethnic communities.

The agitation began from Sivasagar, where it was launched last year before it was halted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mentioning that the CAA was against the identity, language and cultural heritage of the indigenous people of the state, the protestors demanded that the act be rolled back. They were also seeking immediate release of jailed leader Akhil Gogoi.

Addressing the rallies, leaders of the organisations said, the people will give a “befitting reply” to the BJP-led dispensation in Assam in the Assembly elections for “betraying the people by imposing the CAA upon them despite protests, since its introduction in Parliament till its enactment”. The state Assembly polls are due in March-April next year.

