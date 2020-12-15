Glowing tributes paid to Abdul Khaliq Ganai

Islamabad, December 15 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League has paid rich tributes to a renowned and leading commander and leader of the 1980s and 1990s freedom uprising, Abdul Khaliq Ganai alias Jamal Afghani.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdul Khaliq Ganai was arrested in Kupwara and martyred in custody 0n 15 December 1993, after spending his youth in organising the people of Kashmir for the cause of freedom and right of self-determination from 1970s to 1990s.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that he was a great patriot who spread the message of liberation everywhere and was so popular for his simplicity and sincerity that thousands of people joined his funeral at Bandipore and life remained paralyzed for 3 days across Kashmir. He equally remembered associates of the martyred commander who were martyred in the succeeding months and years in encounters or police custody.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani strongly condemned all illegal and undemocratic measures taken by India to wipe out the majority Muslim population of the Kashmiris. He stated that Indian sponsored local elections were farcical and cunning to hand over grassroots to the extremist BJP to impose Hindutva agenda on the people of J&K.

He strongly condemned ongoing arrests, killings, long detentions of APHC and other leaders including the current raids by police in Srinagar and arrest of Mushtaqul Islam a veteran resistance leader of Kashmir.

Rehmani called upon the UN and EU to depute their teams to the besieged territory where occupational Indian forces were ruling the roost.

On the other hand, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar also paid rich tributes to Abdul Khaliq Ganai alias Jamal Afghani on his 27th martyrdom anniversary. He said that the Kashmiris would not forget the sacrifices of their martyrs and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

He said India is using different tactics to delay the resolution f the Kashmir dispute and it is high time for the world community to intervene and settle the dispute on permanent basis.

Like this: Like Loading...