Ladakh, Mughal roads remains cut off from Kashmir valley

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh remained cut off from the Kashmir valley for the eighth day following closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions.

The historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region also remained shut for the eight day, today due to slippery road conditions and accumulation of snow though weather has witnessed improvement.

A traffic police official told media men that traffic was suspended last week due to eight feet of snowfall between Sonamarg, Zojila, Zero point, Meenamarg and Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia. The road has also become very slippery due to minus 17 degree minimum temperature, he said.

On the other hand, two main roads — Kupwara-Machil and Bandipora-Gurez — remained suspended since December 8 due to accumulation of about three feet of snow.

Meanwhile, a cold wave has gripped the IIOJK territory with Drass freezing minus 17 degree Celsius, making it the coldest recorded temperature of the season in the region so far, while Leh, Kargil and Gulmarg recorded the coldest night of the season so far.

