Indian troops force shopkeepers to shut businesses in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Modi-led fascist Indian government has forced dwellers to stay indoors and shopkeepers to shut their business in the name of so-called election drama being held in Islamabad district and other parts of the territory.

The troops are forcing shopkeepers to shut their businesses particularly in Islamabad and Sagam areas. “The troops on Monday came to us and asked us to shut down our shops in view of the elections scheduled on 16 December,” a shopper from Lal Chowk area of Islamabad town said.

Huge deployment of Indian troops has been made in and around Islamabad town to prevent anti-India and pro-freedom protests.

Speaking to media a shopkeeper said that the policemen went through the markets of the main township and asked the businessmen to keep their shops shut for next two days.

Another shopkeeper from the township said that the elections are being held everywhere. “Why is it only in our town that people are being forced to remain inside their homes?” he asked.

“Every shopkeeper in the town was asked to shut their shops without being informed the exact reason,” he said.

Meanwhile, at least three people were injured in stone-pelting on an election rally organized by BJP in Tarkol Bal area of Pattan, the other day. Many vehicles of the participants were also damaged in the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...