Modi has unleashed war against farmers: Mir Shahid Saleem

Jammu, December 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem, has said that Indian government led by Narendra Modi has unleashed a war of terror against minorities.

Mir Shahid Saleem expressed these views while addressing a protest rally in Jammu organized by various social and human rights organizations in support of the ongoing farmers’ movement in India. He said that the Indian government was planning to convert India into a Hindu Rashtra by diluting the identity of minorities.

Mir Shahid Saleem said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are themselves victims of India’s worst imperialist and hegemonic designs, fully support the ongoing peasant movement in India. “If anti-farmer laws are not repealed, thousands of farmers and common people from Jammu and Kashmir will also march towards Delhi,” he warned.

Meanwhile, people from various walks of life including Hurriyat leaders have expressed condolences over the death of the nephew of renowned pro-freedom leader from Doda, Muhammad Idrees in a road accident. The deceased, Taseer Ahmad Dar, was an intelligent student.

