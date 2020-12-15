Modi regime’s another assault on IIOJK demography

Identifies land to set up colony for Indian troops

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Narendra Modi-led Indian government has intensified its efforts to change the demographic composition of the territory.

In its latest assault on the Muslim majority status of IIOJK, the Modi government has identified 200 kanals or 25 acre land in Budgam district to set up colony for Indian soldiers.

Since coming to power in 2014, the RSS-backed Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to convert the Muslim majority of IIOJK into a minority by bringing in Indian Hindus and permanently settling them in the territory. After revoking the special status of IIOJK, it introduced new domicile and land ownership laws to pave way for the Indian citizens to grab land in the territory. It has granted domicile certificates to thousands of Indian Hindus till date.

The construction of separate colonies for migrant Kashmiri pundits and Indian forces’ personnel in IIOJK is part of Hindutva agenda of the RSS-BJP combine. Political analysts and experts are of the opinion that Modi government wants to settle members of extremist Hindu organizations to scare the local Kashmiris and force them to give up their ongoing freedom movement. They say that three Sainik colonies already existed in Jammu division, but plans to establish a similar housing facility in the Valley didn’t take off due to opposition from political parties and Hurriyat organizations.

Indian online newspaper ThePrint reported that the 25 acre grazing land and its transfer to the relevant authorities for the construction of the Sainik colonies will take place after completion of all the bureaucratic processes.

It said the IIOJK revenue department had been coordinating with the Sainik Welfare Department in Kashmir for months. The process to identify land was expedited in October this year when the district administration of Budgam was taken on board to coordinate with the Zila Sainik Welfare Office (ZSWO) in Srinagar.

A senior government official told ThePrint that details of the 25 acre land, including revenue papers, had been forwarded to ZSWO on 3 October after the district administration identified the land on the directions of the occupation authorities. He said that on 16 October the ZSWO sent a communiqué to the revenue department, stating that the land was feasible for the establishment of a Sainik colony.

