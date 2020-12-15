Prof Butt urges world to resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has called upon the world to facilitate a sustained dialogue process between Pakistan and India to resolve the internationally-accepted Kashmir dispute.

While interacting with people from Badgam district, Professor Butt vowed to continue the struggle for right to self-determination and hoped that the world has started changing for good.

He said Kashmiri people seek peace and prosperity for everyone but in the presence of grave dispute like Kashmir peace and prosperity cannot be achieved. He condemned grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian occupational troops in the territory saying that Indian brutal tactics would not deter Kashmiris to pursue their goal.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt stressed unity among ranks and files of the Kashmiris carry forward their struggle to its ultimate goal —freedom from India.

Like this: Like Loading...