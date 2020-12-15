Release of Kashmiri detainees demanded

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Farida Bahenji, has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Farida Bahenji in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the plight of the Kashmiri detainees arrested by the Indian authorities before and after August 05, 2019.

She said that besides APHC leaders and activists, these prisoners included common people belonging to various walks of life and were lodged in Kot Bhalwal, Amphala, Jodhpur, Tihar, Agra, Haryana and other jails in IIOJK and India during the times of COVID-19. She said that due to the pathetic condition of jails, the physical and mental health of most of the prisoners was deteriorating which was a matter of grave concern for all the Kashmiris and warranted immediate attention of the international community and human rights organizations.

Farida Bahenji said that despite using brutal tactics, Indian authorities have failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination. She maintained that no power on earth can force the Kashmiris to give up their freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the police challan against party General Secretary, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, and ten other Hurriyat leaders in a fabricated and fictitious eleven year old case. He said that it has been a well planned strategy of the Indian authorities to indulge in such colonial methods where fabricated and fictitious cases are filed to harass Hurriyat leaders and activists and engage them in so called legal battles.

Terming such methods as the worst example of political vendetta, the spokesman reminded New Delhi and its local stooges that no amount of atrocities could deter the Hurriyat leaders and activists from pursuing their rightful political struggle to seek resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

