Senior Indian Diplomat summoned to register protest over ceasefire violations

Islamabad, December 15 (KMS): A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to Foreign Office today to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control yesterday which resulted in serious injuries to two innocent civilians.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. He said this year, India has committed 2970 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 shahadats and serious injuries to 249 innocent civilians.

