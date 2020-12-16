Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam general secretary dies in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam General Secretary and former Chief Engineer Muhammad Ibraheem Shah passed away at his Gogji Bagh residence in Srinagar after a brief illness.

A delegation of Anjuman led by its acting General Secretary Altaf Ahmad Butt and comprising Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, M S Rehman Shams, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Muhammad Yousuf Butt and other members and activists participated in the funeral prayers of the deceased. The funeral was led by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon.

Hundreds of locals, relatives and friends participated in the funeral prayers. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not attend it due to his house arrest. The deceased was buried at his ancestral graveyard at Malkha, Srinagar.

