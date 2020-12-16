Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad, December 16 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Pasbaan-e-Hurriyat organized a protest rally in Muzaffarabad against the continued military siege and growing Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of people participated in the rally, which was held at Burhan Wani Chowk in Muzaffarabad. They chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans and set Indian flag on fire.

The protesters demanded of the United Nations to implement its resolutions and hold free and fair referendum in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent among those who attended the rally included Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Mushtaqul Islam, Shaukat Javed Mir, Syed Nazir Hussain Shah, Khalid Mahmood Zaidi, Zahidul Qamar, Chaudhry Feroz Din , Mohammad Iqbal Awan, Chaudhry Mohammad Ismail, Syed Shaheen Ahmed, Siddique Dawood, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Dr Mohammad Manzoor, Umair Abbasi, Nagzeb Awan Advocate, Pastor Faizan and others.

The participants of the rally on the occasion said that Jammu and Kashmir was a predominantly Muslim-majority state while the fascist Indian government of the Bharatiya Janata Party, ignoring international laws and principles, abolished its special status and divided it into two parts and illegally integrated it into India. He said that Kashmiris were suffering immensely due to continued military siege.

