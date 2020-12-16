Archive: Current Month

Demo in Banihal against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

Kashmir Media Service

Protest, shutdown in Banihal against derogatory video | Greater KashmirSrinagar, December 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people staged a protest demonstration in Banihal area of Ramban district in Jammu region against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

Scores of people protested in Chamalwas area of Banihal against the authorities for not compensating them for the property taken for four lane highway.

The locals said the administration wants to take away their property without addressing their concerns.

“We have suffered huge losses as our houses came under the project. Authorities are paying deaf ear to our grievances despite approaching them multiple times,” locals said.


