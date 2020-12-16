India targeting business community in IIOJK: Khawaja Firdous

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous has said that India is deliberately targeting the business community to weaken the Kashmir’s economy.

Khawaja Firdous while addressing a condolence meeting held on the demise of Bahauddin Zargar, a leader of Kashmir Trade Union at Elahi Bagh in Srinagar, today, said that the Kashmir’s freedom movement would only succeed when if people from all walks of life give their full support to it. He said that despite Indian atrocities, all sections of Kashmir have played their part and would continue to do so.

The APHC leader said that India had deployed more than one million troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to suppress the freedom struggle. He hoped that the day would not be far when the Kashmiri people would heave a sigh of relief after gaining freedom from India.

Abdul Rashid, head of the Muslim Democratic League, also addressed the condolence meeting.

