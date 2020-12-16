Indian Army officer rapes friend’s wife in UP

New Delhi, December 16 (KMS): An Indian Army colonel has raped his friend’s Russian wife after sedating her husband at the Officers’ Mess in Cantonment area of Kanpur, UP.

The colonel posted in Kanpur was booked on Sunday for raping his friend’s wife at the Officers’ Mess, police said.

The victim’s husband, a civilian, lodged an FIR against the Army officer at the Cantonment police station. According to the complainant, his wife is of Russian origin and has been living in India for 10 years.

The officer had invited his civilian friend to the Officer’s Mess and gave him an intoxicating drink which made him unconscious. The Army officer raped his friend’s wife. He also assaulted the woman when she put up a resistance.

After raping the woman, the colonel took leave from his bosses and went underground to evade arrest, said an official.

The rape survivor was subsequently produced before a judicial magistrate who recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal, said, “Col Neeraj Gahlot was arrested while trying to flee to an unidentified place to evade his arrest.”

