Indian belligerence poses threat to regional peace, stability: President

Islamabad, December 16 (KMS): President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Indian belligerence poses a threat to regional peace and stability.

In an interview to SASSI Security Review, he said New Delhi is committing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan will continue its support to oppressed Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

He urged the International community including United Nations Security Council to play their due role in resolving the lingering issue of Kashmir according to aspiration of Kashmiris.

Replying a question on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said this is a project of development and prosperity for the region and Islamabad will not allow anyone to sabotage this mega initiative. He said New Delhi is trying to disrupt this game changer project through its nefarious designs using different tactics.

The President said BJP-led Modi regime is promoting Hindutva policy and international heritage sites are under threat in India. He said rights, Culture and History of Muslims are under attack in India.

