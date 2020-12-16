Indian Army’s JCO commits suicide in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Indian Army committed suicide in Udhampure.

The JCO identified as Pawan Kumar ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan hook in Udhampure.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 485 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, Indian police claimed that it arrested two youth when they were carrying petrol bottles along during an elections rally in Kupwara.

