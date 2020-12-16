Modi regime’s new move against IIOJK demography condemned

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has expressed serious concern over the Modi government’s move to set up a special colony for retired Indian soldiers.

The occupation authorities have identified 200 kanals of land in Badgam district to set up the colony for the former Indian soldiers.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah while reacting to the move said that this sinister plan was hatched in Delhi some years back and its implementation was stopped because of the forceful resistance by the people led by Joint Resistance Leadership. Now after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, many Indian laws have been hastily extended in the occupied territory during the ongoing military siege, he said.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar said that the heirs of Machiavellian politics know that to further their expansionist designs, they have to change the demography of IIOJK and they started it with domicile certificates which were mostly issued to non-Kashmiri Hindus. They are trying to issue citizenship rights to extremist Hindus affiliated with RSS so that their evil designs are fulfilled according to their wishes, he added.

The JKMC Chairman urged the Kashmiri people to resist such moves to save their identity. He also appealed to the world human rights organizations to intervene to stop India from these anti-Kashmiri actions.

Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement in Srinagar termed the identification of 200 Kanal of grazing land in Budgam by Modi regime to establish soldier colony for Indian armed persons and their families as yet another colonial step. He said that under a well-planned strategy, New Delhi is resorting to all colonial measures to prolong its illegal and illegitimate occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui said India is adopting the Israel-type model where first land is grabbed from natives, then settler colonies are established to strengthen the occupation. He appealed to International community to take serious note of New Delhi’s fresh colonial designs and persuade her to stop these inhuman and brutal acts of repression.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement in Srinagar termed the assertions made by Indian Governor Manoj Sehna as “misleading”, in which he lied that the Indians did not buy any land in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A Tehreek-e-Wahdat spokesman said that the governors imposed by the fascist Modi government could never cover up the facts or mislead the international community with their baseless statements. He said the Modi government, after abolishing the special status of Kashmir on August 5 last year, enacted new domicile and land laws with the aim of bringing Indian Hindus to Kashmir to convert the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a minority area. He said that thousands of Indian Hindus have been provided domicile certificates of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, so far.

The spokesman said that colonies were being set up for Indian troops in IIOJK. He said that the status of the Indian Governor stationed in Jammu and Kashmir was nothing more than a tool of the Modi government and his sole job was to advance the nefarious agenda of Hindutva in the territory.

