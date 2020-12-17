22 shops damaged in blaze at Indian Army brigade in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least, twenty-two shops were gutted in a midnight blaze at the Indian Army brigade in Lawoosa area of Kupwara district.

The blaze erupted inside 17th Infantry Brigade Camp, which spread to a vast area. According to locals, the raging fire caused huge damage while loud bangs were heard in far-off areas.

The shops in the shopping complex, within the Army brigade, got damaged in the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, officials said.

The shop owners told the media that the fire broke out at around 11:00 PM and engulfed the whole shopping complex, damaging at least twenty-two shops belonging to civilians including the non-locals at Lawoosa in Nowgam.

Manzoor Ahmad, one of the owners running a shop said that the fire broke out at around 11:00 PM, adding that nobody among them was allowed to enter the premises and even this time all are waiting outside to be allowed to visit the spot and verify.

“Whatever the stock accumulation was done in recent days, has turned into ashes and nothing belonging to the owners could be saved,” he said.

Manzoor said that the Automated teller machine (ATM), Post office, and engineering store belonging to the Army brigade also gutted in the fire incident but as of now, none among them were allowed to enter within the Army unit.

He also said that as of now, “we are not being informed about the actual cause of the fire.”

Zahoor Ahmad, another affected shopkeeper said that all the shops are shut at 08:00 PM regularly but the fire broke out at 11:00 PM, engulfing the entire shopping mall.

