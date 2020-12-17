‘Establishing soldier colonies meant to change IIOJK demography’

Jammu, December 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA), Aquib Wani has expressed deep concern over India’s identification of land in the territory for establishing soldier colonies

The occupation authorities have identified 200 kanals of land in Badgam district to set up the colony for the former Indian soldiers.

Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said that the evil and heinous conspiracy hatched by the Modi-led BJP government in New Delhi regarding soldier colonies was aimed at changing the Muslim majority status of IIOJK.

He said, the Indian government is on war against innocent people of IIOJK and is implementing the policies which are against human ethics and the international law.

He appealed the world to take notice of nefarious and evil conspiracies by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government and vowed to continue to oppose such policies tooth and nail.

