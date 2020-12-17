EU Disinfo Lab exposes Indian nefarious designs to destabilize Pakistan: Shibli

Islamabad, 17 (KMS): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said Pakistan is a responsible and peaceful country and revelations made by EU Disinfo Lab has exposed Indian dirty tactics to undermine and destabilize Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar titled “Understanding Hindutva Mindset and Indian Hegemonic Aspirations,” as a guest of honour, he said the EUs Disinfo Lab report has vindicated Pakistan as it has proved that India using dirty tactics and distorting facts and spreading false propaganda against Pakistan.

India has emerged as a fascist regime, he remarked.

The agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi was based on hatred and Indian government steps have exposed their being as a secular state.

He regretted international community’s silence over fascist tactics of India were questionable as such Indian tactics have endangered the peace and stability of the entire region.

“Worst treatment with minorities by Modi regime has indeed endangered regional peace and stability. Pakistan will continue its endeavors to expose India,” he said.

Shibli Faraz said Pakistan presents its perspective on regional issues on the basis of facts whereas India distorts facts and spreads false propaganda against Pakistan. He said this has been vindicated in a recent report by EU DisinfoLab.

He thanked India Study Centre (ISC) for organizing seminar on such an important topic as India is directly involved in terror activities in Pakistan.

Pakistan has already presented proofs of Indian involvement in Pakistan before the world. Pakistan was playing important role in stability of the region,he said.

