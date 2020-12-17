IIOJK witnesses coldest night of season

Srinagar freezes at -6.4 °c, Drass at -18.6 °c

Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): Severe cold wave has gripped Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as overnight temperatures have dropped to the lowest so far of the season.

Fringes of the Dal Lake, rivers, streams, springs and other water bodies as well as water supply lines at several places in the territory were frozen as a result of severe cold.

Kashmir Weather, an independent weather forecaster, said Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 6.4 degrees celsius last night, down from minus 4.8 degree Celsius the previous night.

The night temperature in the city, which has been witnessing clear skies and some sunshine during the day, is around 5 degrees below the normal for this part of the season, it added.

The mercury in Drass town recorded minus 18.6 degrees Celsius amid an ongoing cold wave in the territory.

