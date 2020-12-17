Archive: Current Month

December 2020
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

IIOJK witnesses coldest night of season

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar freezes at -6.4 °c, Drass at -18.6 °c

A frozen Dal Lake - Picture of Trambak Houseboat, Srinagar - TripadvisorSrinagar, December 17 (KMS): Severe cold wave has gripped Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as overnight temperatures have dropped to the lowest so far of the season.

Fringes of the Dal Lake, rivers, streams, springs and other water bodies as well as water supply lines at several places in the territory were frozen as a result of severe cold.

Kashmir Weather, an independent weather forecaster, said Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 6.4 degrees celsius last night, down from minus 4.8 degree Celsius the previous night.

The night temperature in the city, which has been witnessing clear skies and some sunshine during the day, is around 5 degrees below the normal for this part of the season, it added.

The mercury in Drass town recorded minus 18.6 degrees Celsius amid an ongoing cold wave in the territory.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: