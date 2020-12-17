JKYSF condemns Mushtaq-ul-Islam’s arrest in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has strongly condemned the arrest of senior Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam by Indian authorities in Srinagar.

The policemen arrested Mushtaq-ul-Islam from his house in Srinagar two days ago without any reason and shifted him to Central Jail, Srinagar.

The JKYSF Chief Spokesman, Muhammad Shafiq in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the arrest as unlawful and unjustified. He said that political space was being denied to the resistance leadership by creating a situation of uncertainty in IIOJK. By pushing people to the wall, India will achieve nothing and it should face the Kashmiri political leaders and workers on political turf, he added.

He also slammed continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Aalam Butt, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fahmida Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Advocate Zahid Ali, Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Watali, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Rafiq Ganai, Mohammad Hayat Butt and journalist, Aasif Sultan, languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He said that the Indian investigating agencies had failed to prove anything against these leaders and they were being victimized for advocating the Kashmir cause and demanded their immediate release.

The spokesman said, unresolved Kashmir dispute and rigidity and might policy of the Indian governments is possessing a serious threat to the regional peace.

Like this: Like Loading...