Kashmir solution vital for regional peace, prosperity: JKPL

Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) held an extraordinary meeting of youth activists in Kulgam district.

The meeting held at Khudwani was presided over by senior party leader, Molvi Arif Ahmad Sofi and attended by party activists Zubair Ahmad, Yasir Ahmad, Sheezan-ul-Islam, Javaid Ahmad, Haris Ahmad and dozens of youth of the district.

Molvi Arif Ahmad Sofi and Zubair Ahmad, speaking on occasion, said that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmir people was imperative for peace and prosperity in South Asia. Right to self-determination is the only road through which peace can be achieved in Kashmir, they added. Expressing their serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, they demanded their immediate release.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the overall political situation of the Kashmir. KMS—5A

