Naqshbandi expresses concern over setting up of soldier colonies in IIOJK

Islamabad, December 17 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi has expressed serious concern over the Indian government’s brutal move to set up colonies for retired Indian armed forces and their families in 200 Kanal of grazing land in Budgam, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said, the Kashmiris will resist all these sinister designs and anti-Kashmir moves of the Modi-led Indian communal government.

He described such acts as an Israel-type colonial step to turn the Muslim-majority status of IIOJK into a minority.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi also condemned the continued arbitrary house detention of the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who has been under illegal house detention for more that 500 days and sought the intervention of the UN Secretary General for immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyet leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He said that under a well-planned agenda India is illegally issuing domicile certificates in large number to non Kashmiris and Indian citizens to change the demography of IIOJK.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi appealed to the United Nations and the peace-loving countries of the world to ask India to stop repressive measures in the territory and implement Kashmir resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region. KMS—8A

