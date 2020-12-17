Qureshi asks EU to take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Islamabad, December 17 (KMS): Pakistan has asked The Netherlands to stress upon India to lift the military siege, stop the ongoing gross violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this in a telephonic conversation with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok.

Alluding to the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said the EU should take notice of it.

The Foreign Minister also briefed his Dutch Counterpart about the recent EU Disinfolab report which disclosed as to how India is involved in maligning Pakistan through fake websites and NGOs.

Pakistan and the Netherlands also agreed to further enhance investment and trade relations.

