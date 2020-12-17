Religious intolerance touches new heights in India under Modi govt

#PlightOfMinoritiesInIndia

Islamabad, December 17 (KMS): The religious intolerance has touched new heights in India under Modi-led right-wing government as persecution of Muslims, Christians and low-caste Hindus has increased manifold since the BJP came to power.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, violence, intimidation and harassment against minorities have become order of the day in India, adding the fascist Modi is shaping India’s policy according to Hindutva dictates.

It said, Indian minorities are living in a perpetual state of fear due to the discriminatory policies of the Indian communal government. Muslims are the main target of Hindutva forces across India as they are being tortured and killed on the pretext of eating beef or transporting cattle, it added.

The report deplored that citizenship legislations in India are aimed at stripping the Muslims of their citizenship rights. Modi and his ministers are encouraging violence against Muslims and other minorities in India as they are working to convert India into a Hindu Rashtara. Muslims and other minorities have been subjected to second class citizens in Modi’s India, it maintained.

The report said, the BJP and RSS are on a mission to purge India of its minorities. It said, the Indian regime is relentlessly implementing RSS ideology against minorities in India. Hindutva narrative is now a dangerously growing trend in world’s so-called largest Indian democracy, it added.

It said verdicts like Ayodhya have exposed Indian so-called secular face and Indian judges are strengthening the RSS agenda by giving verdicts like Ayodhya.

The report urged the international rights bodies and global community to take notice of the plight of religious minorities in India and save them from Indian state terrorism, adding it is high time for international community to act to ensure basic human rights to Indian minorities.

