Two Indian CRPF men injured in IIOJK

Apni Party worker injured in firing in Rajouri

Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in two different incidents in the territory.

A CRPF soldier, identified as Patil Parmakar, was critically injured in a grenade blast in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district. The injured CRPF man was shifted to SDH, Bijbehara, where his condition is stable, an official said, adding the entire area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is going on in the area.

Another CRPF man, identified as Narinder Kumar, was critically injured after he slipped from a hillock and fell down into deep gorge at Kalbati nallah near Pootinag in Kishtwar district.

Apni Party worker Thakur Ranjit Singh was hospitalised after he was shot at by unidentified assailants in Rajouri district. The incident took place a day before the seventh phase of voting in the District Development Council elections. Unidentified officials told media that Singh was fired upon outside his home in Draj village.

Like this: Like Loading...