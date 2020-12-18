Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas remembered on his death anniversary

Srinagar, December 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, has paid rich tributes to prominent Kashmiri leader, Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, on his death anniversary.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar termed Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas as a shining star of Kashmir’s liberation movement. He said that Kashmir’s liberation on the basis of two-nation theory and its accession to Pakistan was the mission of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas for which he struggled till his last breath.

He said that Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a man of character and principles as well as a devout personality and a great man with immense compassion for the country and the nation. He said that the services of the Kashmiri leader for the Kashmir freedom movement would always be remembered.

He said that Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas from the earliest days of his youth did remarkable work to save the Muslims of the subcontinent, especially Kashmiris, from the oppression of the British and Dogras.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said, at a time when the Kashmir liberation movement is at a critical juncture, it is our duty to guide the youth in accordance with the views of these Kashmiri leaders.

He said, today on the occasion of death anniversary of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, all Kashmiri people express their determination that they will continue their liberation struggle till they achieve their goal of accession to Pakistan.

