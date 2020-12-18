IIOJK HC quashes youth’s detention under PSA

Srinagar December 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed detention order under black law, Public Safety (PSA), against a freedom activist in the territory.

The court quashing the detention order of Suhail Ahmad Wagey directed the authorities to release him forthwith.

The Division Bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, while setting aside a single bench judgement of 28th May, 2018, recorded that the single judge has not appreciated the facts that the petitioner was not supplied with relevant documents to make an effective representation against the detention order, rendering it illegal.

The bench said, it found that the impugned order of detention is not sustainable and as such the order passed by the single judge is set aside and the detention order is quashed.

