In a ‘new low’, Indian troops target UN vehicle from across LoC

Islamabad, December 18 (KMS): Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of Line of Control (LoC) targeting a United Nations vehicle with two Military Observers on board.

In a statement, published on twitter today (Friday), Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said that the UN vehicle was enroute to interact with victims of ceasefire violations in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector when Indian troops deliberately targeted it.

He said it must be noted that the UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings.

The DG ISPR said while the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued and evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but the UN peace keepers as well.

He said this act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army.

He said Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with officials of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties.

