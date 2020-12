Islamabad, December 18 (KMS): Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, has said that India is not only employing brutal tactics to alter the demography of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir but it is also fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

In a tweet today, he said India has been running a vicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan for years. He said international community, European Union and United Nations should take notice of such nefarious activities.

Like this: Like Loading...