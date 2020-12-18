India planning surgical strike against Pakistan to divert attention from its serious internal issues: FM

Islamabad, December 18 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has said that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan to divert attention from its serious internal issues.

Addressing a news conference in Abu Dhabi today (Friday), he disclosed that India has also tried to seek a tacit approval in this regard from the important players which they consider to be their partners.

Terming it a serious development, he drew attention towards the mounting Indian internal issues. He said the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated. There is a countrywide protests of farmers in India because of the policies of BJP government. He said the protest is growing as the opposition parties, lawyers, the civil society and trade unions have also expressed their support for the farmers. The way Indian authorities handled the COVID-19 situation is known to everybody which has impacted their economy. The minorities in India are also increasingly uncomfortable.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi categorically stated that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond and defeat the Indian designs. We will do it as effectively and immediately as we did last year, he added.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has also communicated this to important capitals which are now fully aware of the Indian designs and resolve of Pakistan.

He warned that any Indian misadventure will seriously undermine the Afghan peace process and will have catastrophic consequences for regional peace and stability.

